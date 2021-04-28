[Sun Gazette Newspapers provides content to, but otherwise is unaffiliated with, InsideNoVa or Rappahannock Media LLC.]
With its championship win at the Thomas Jefferson Middle School Tournament, the quiz-bowl team from Longfellow Middle School has proved itself worthy to play on a national stage.
On Saturday, May 1, the team will represent its school in a 112-team national competition, the National Academic Quiz Tournaments’ Middle School National Championship Tournament.
All of this year’s NAQT championship tournaments will be held online through videoconferences.
Topics include science, math, history, literature, mythology, geography, social science, current events, sports, and popular culture, and the matches feature a blend of individual competition and team collaboration, since no individual player is likely to be an expert in all subject areas.
Longfellow has attended the Middle School National Championship Tournament nine times before.
Longfellow may face familiar foes in the online tournament, as BASIS McLean, Colvin Run Elementary (from Vienna), and Cooper Middle (from McLean) also will be competing.
The Longfellow team comes in with some nationals experience: Deven Hagen and Abigail Lee played the 2021 Middle School Individual Player National Championship Tournament, which was also held online; and Abigail Lee played the 2019 Individual Player National Championship Tournament in Rosemont, Illinois (near Chicago).
Longfellow Middle School will send two teams to the 2021 MSNCT. The A team will consist of Deven Hagen, Abigail Lee, Ryan McKenzie and Anthony Zhao. The B team will consist of Aarushi Kanigicherla, Hudson Keeler, Edward Lin and Sarah Trainer. The teams are coached by Eugene Huang.
The Cooper Middle School team will be captained by Amy Key, who will be joined by Claire Guo, Ian Liao, Mia Tripathi, Anthony Xu and Ella Zhang. The team will be coached by Lisa Walsh and Qun Zhang, who will be assisted by Jane Li.
Tournament results will be updated throughout the two days of competition at http://www.naqt.com/go/stats/11800.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.