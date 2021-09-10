[Sun Gazette Newspapers provides content to, but otherwise is unaffiliated with, InsideNoVa or Rappahannock Media LLC.]
As it gears up for its 36 anniversary, Vietnam Veterans of America Chapter 227 is engaged in a recruitment drive.
The current effort aims to put membership of the chapter, founded in 1985, over 350. Membership is open to those who served in the U.S. military anywhere in the world from August 1964 to May 1975, as well as those who served specifically in Vietnam between February 1961 and August 1964.
“Joining Vietnam Veterans of America allows you to connect with other veterans and stay up to date with the latest on special events,” the organization said.
For information, call Bill Lynch at (703) 474-4891 or see the Website at http://vva227.org.
The local chapter will celebrate its anniversary with a dinner at American Legion Post 177 in the city of Fairfax on Oct. 21. The guest speaker will be Rick Wiedman, retired government-affairs director for Vietnam Veterans of America.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.