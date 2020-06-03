Fairfax Park Authority commissions new wheel, flume for mill

Colvin Run Mill in Great Falls will have a new water wheel and flume for grinding operations next year, courtesy of a $382,000 replacement plan approved May 27 by the Fairfax County Park Authority’s board of directors.
The 20-year-old wheel and flume, both made of white oak, have deteriorated in recent years.
“Like any wood, it’s like a sponge, so it absorbs all of the moisture” during the mill’s grinding season between April and October, said Kathryn Blackwell, visitor-services manager at the mill. “Over time, with all of the elements, some of the wood has started to rot.”
The Park Authority board will hire B.E. Hassett-Millwrights Inc. of Louisville, Ky., to build and install a new flume and wheel.
The company’s owner, classically trained millwright Ben Hassett, also replaced the mill’s main shaft in 2014. Hassett has access to straight-and-true pieces of dried white oak and will manufacture as many of the wheel and flume parts as possible at his shop in Kentucky during the remainder of the year, Blackwell said.
In early 2021, when the mill is closed to the public, Hassett will remove the old equipment and install the newly manufactured pieces, Blackwell said.
Colvin Run Mill uses a system devised by Oliver Evans, and unlike at George Washington’s grist mill in Mount Vernon or Burwell-Morgan Mill in Millwood, its wheel is located outside the building and exposed to the elements, she said.
Park Authority staff estimate that the new wheel and flume will save the agency about $6,000 per year in maintenance costs.
The circa-1811 mill, bought by the Park Authority in the 1970s, is the last surviving 19th-century mill in the Washington area, officials said. Used millstones line the walkway leading to the four-story brick mill, the interior of which gives off a heady scent of exposed wood. The site also has a general store, picnic area, garden, miller’s house, barn and blacksmith’s shop.
During initial restoration work in the 1970s, Park Authority officials estimated the mill’s wheel and flume would last about 20 years before needing replacement. Reality has proved harsher and officials since have downgraded those projected life spans by up to five years. This accords with historical records, which pegged the useful life of such equipment to be somewhere between 12 and 15 years, Blackwell said.
The elevated flume, which is about 40 feet long, delivers water from the millrace to the top of the water wheel, an arrangement known as an overshot design.
The 20-foot-diameter wheel has 60 “buckets” that hold between 12 and 15 gallons of water each. Water dumped into three buckets at the top is sufficient to get the wheel moving, then gravity and inertia keep it going, Blackwell said. About one-third of the buckets are partially full at any given time when the wheel is engaged in grinding, she said.
As a safety measure, staff at Colvin Run Mill do not engage the wheel’s gears when the facility is open to the public. Instead, they let the wheel spin in a process known as “free-wheeling,” which keeps it balanced and uniformly wet.
The Park Authority, which has all of the mill’s equipment inspected before each grinding session, replaced the mill’s main shaft and water-wheel spokes in 2014 after inspectors discovered cracks.
When the mill was in operation in centuries past, it would have been used to grind flour for export. Unlike in modern America, where corn products are a staple of people’s diets, corn was deemed an inferior product in the 19th century and would have been used for animal feed or given to the local slave population, Blackwell said.
The mill currently is closed to the public because of the COVID-19 pandemic, but Park Authority officials hope to reopen it for tours this summer.
Workers on a regular demonstration day grind about 300 pounds of grain over a three-hour period, resulting in a yield of 75 to 80 percent.
Colvin Run Mill grinds corn, wheat and occasionally buckwheat, which it keeps in stock. The mill sells cornmeal, wheat flour and grits year-round for $5 per 2-pound bag, including tax.
“It really is a by-product of our mission,” Blackwell said. “We take the grain, clean it and then we grind it. We don’t add anything, we don’t remove anything – so no bleaching, no enriching, no preservatives, nothing.”
