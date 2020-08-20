The Friends of Riverbend Park (FORB) is being honored by the Fairfax County Park Foundation for its generous support of Riverbend Park programs and projects.
The group of dedicated volunteers will receive a 2020 Eakin Philanthropy Award in the Fairfax County Park Authority Friends Group/Park Volunteer Team category at a “virtual” ceremony in November.
Friends of Riverbend Park has donated more than $85,600 through the Park Foundation since 2016 to support a variety of Riverbend Park programs and projects. Its donations have funded forest restoration and environmental field trips for students, supported summer intenrships and have underwritten unfunded needs of the park.
The organization “has helped purchase much-needed canoes, equipment and interpretive signs that teach and inspire many who retreat to this stunning park located on an isolated bend of the picturesque Potomac River,” foundation officials said.
The Eakin Philanthropy Award, established in 2009, is named in honor of the Eakin family, donors of the first parcels of parkland to the Park Authority more than 50 years ago. The annual award recognizes individuals and organizations whose financial or in-kind contributions have significantly enhanced Fairfax County parks through the foundation.
