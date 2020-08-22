Great Falls 9/11 preview 2016

Beverly Luce lights a candle at the Great Falls Freedom Memorial on Sept. 11, 2008, to honor each of the six Great Falls residents killed during the Sept. 11, 2001, terrorist attacks. (Photo by Brian Trompeter)

The annual 9/11 memorial ceremony held at the Great Falls Freedom Memorial has been canceled due to the public-health pandemic.

