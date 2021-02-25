[Sun Gazette Newspapers provides content to, but otherwise is unaffiliated with, InsideNoVa or Rappahannock Media LLC.]
The Great Falls Citizens Association will host a “virtual” town-hall meeting on Feb. 25 at 7 p.m. to discuss a proposal to replace Springvale Road Bridge.
This outreach effort will afford GFCA members and Great Falls residents an opportunity to speak to the issue and hear presentations by association members and Virginia Department of Transportation (VDOT) planners.
To register for this event and sign up to speak, go to www.gfca.org, scroll down to “Upcoming Events,” click on “Town Hall” and follow the prompts to sign up. You then will receive an invitation via e-mail containing the meeting link on the day of the event.
GFCA created a working group to study this proposal. According to the association’s leaders, VDOT’s proposal will mean that already overburdened roadways in the community will become even more congested as drivers use those roads to bypass bottlenecks on Route 7 and take advantage of the convenience afforded by the Georgetown Pike’s interconnection with Interstate 495.
Speeding and reckless driving on local roads are threatening the community’s safety and welfare, and adding more car and truck traffic only will compound the situation, GFCA leaders said.
VDOT is proposing to replace the existing one-lane Springvale Road Bridge with a two-lane structure. GFCA conducted a limited survey of the community on this topic late last year and communicated the results to Supervisor John Foust (D-Dranesville).
Sixty-two percent of survey respondents opposed the two-lane concept. At Foust’s request, GFCA is holding the town-hall meeting to obtain broader feedback and gauge the community’s viewpoint.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.