Parks grant to support adjustable telescope base at Turner Farm

The Fairfax County Park Authority Board on June 24 approved a $1,700 grant to help the Analemma Society buy a motorized, adjustable-height telescope base for the Turner Farm Park Observatory in Great Falls.
The Analemma Society, which holds educational programs on astronomy and science at the park, requested the adjustable base to make the telescope on the roll-top observatory facility’s northwest side more accessible for people of all ages, heights and physical abilities.
The new base will be preferable to the current practice of using step stools, which often forces telescope users to assume awkward positions, according to the county’s staff report.
“As telescopes are moved from viewing objects at the zenith to objects close to the horizon, the eyepiece position and height above the floor can change by a considerable amount,” Analemma Society members wrote in their grant application. “The adjustable-height pier is a motorized pier that can raise or lower the mount and telescope to place the telescope eyepiece at a comfortable viewing height for the audience.”
The base, a Pier-Tech 2 made by Pier-Tech Inc., will allow users to change the telescope’s elevation by up to 20 inches at the push of a button. The equipment also will maintain polar alignment along its field of travel, permitting the celestial target to remain in view, according to the company’s Website.
The Park Authority Board will finance the Analemma Society’s request from the agency’s Mastenbrook Volunteer Matching Fund Grant Program.
The Analemma Society’s contribution toward the $3,400 project will include at least $1,700 worth of in-kind services in the form of volunteer labor to install and test the equipment, then train operators in its use. The astronomy group also will pay for the gear’s operating and maintenance expenses.
Staff members from the Park Authority’s Resource Management Sites Division will manage the project, which officials expect to be completed during fiscal year 2021.
Following the Park Authority Board’s approval June 24 of the Analemma Society’s request and a $20,000 grant for improvements at Frying Pan Park in Herndon, the Mastenbrook Volunteer Matching Fund Grant Program’s remaining balance dropped to $21,117.
The board at the same meeting also approved the reallocation of $150,000 from a bond premium, raising the program’s balance to $171,117. The extra funds will allow the agency to continue financing the program’s grant requests through April 2021, when moneys from the upcoming (and presumably successful) Nov. 3 bond referendum begin to become available.
The Park Authority in May 1999 established the Mastenbrook Grant Program in honor of John Mastenbrook, who served on the agency’s board for 21 years.
The Park Authority issued its first grant under the program in 2002. In all, the agency has bestowed $1.8 million worth of grants for 192 projects, which are valued at more than $12.5 million, officials said.
Grants have ranged from a few hundred dollars to a maximum of $20,000. On average, the Park Authority each year awards nine grants worth a total of $85,945.
The June 24 grant award was the second this year that will benefit Turner Farm Park. The Park Authority Board on March 11 also gave a $6,000 grant to cover half the cost of Turner Farm Events’ initiative to refurbish the surface of the park’s equestrian ring.
