Friends of Riverbend Park has announced that Saturday, April 25 will be the date for its annual native-plant sale, to be held at the park’s outdoor classroom and picnic shelter on Potomac Hills Street in Great Falls.
More than 600 native plants representing 40 different species will be available for sale, including Virginia bluebells, goldenwood poppies, phlox and cardinal flowers.
In addition, those purchasing plants can receive information on the best soil and light conditions, and which plants attract hummingbirds and butterflies.
Pre-orders will be accepted on the Friends Website at www.forb.wildapricot.com by clicking on “Native Plant Sale.” Orders also will be accepted by mail.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.