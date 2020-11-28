The Fairfax County Fire and Rescue Department on Nov. 22 at 1:56 a.m. dispatched units to a reported house fire in the 1000 block of Towlston Road in McLean.
Units arrived to find fire showing from the front door of a two-story, single-family home. Officials requested assistance from a tanker task force because of the limited number of fire hydrants in the area.
The request drew additional units from the Fairfax County and Montgomery County, Md., fire-and-rescue departments.
Crews initially knocked the fire down from the outside, then entered the home to extinguish the blaze. There were no reported civilian or firefighter injuries.
Three occupants were home at the time of the fire. One of the occupants discovered the fire after smelling smoke. Upon further investigation, the occupant also discovered fire in the basement.
Authorities found no evidence of working smoke alarms in the residence. Investigators still are trying to determine the fire’s cause.
The fire displaced three occupants at the home, who accepted assistance offered by the Red Cross.
The fire caused about $115,000 worth of damage.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.