Fairfax officials embark on sidewalk replacement in McLean

Fairfax County has begun repairing and replacing more than 13,000 square feet of sidewalk at 250 locations throughout the McLean Community Revitalization District, the Dranesville District supervisor’s office announced May 5.
Work began at the end of April, and county officials expect it to be completed in late June, weather permitting.
The county government selected locations for sidewalk demolition and replacement based on these criteria: missing sections 1 inch wide or greater; excessive cracking; significant spalling (cracking off of small pieces); unstable, shifting sections that are hollow underneath; severe cross slopes; or sidewalks Fairfax County officials have marked for replacement or an Americans with Disabilities Act upgrade.
The McLean Community Revitalization District is centered at the intersection of Old Dominion Drive and Chain Bridge Road.
Over the last few years, several other infrastructure improvements have been made in the area to make McLean a more walkable and bikeable community. These projects included installation of brick pavers, landscaping, pedestrian-median improvements, utility undergrounding, installation of gateway signs, upgrading of traffic signals to mast arms and installation of about 80 bicycle wayfinding signs along bicycle routes in McLean, officials said.
“Making McLean a pedestrian- and bike-friendly community is a priority of mine, because I know it is important to our residents,” said Supervisor John Foust (D-Dranesville). “These repairs will extend the useful life of our infrastructure and make it safer for our community to conduct business, run errands, recreate and enjoy exploring downtown McLean.”
For more information, contact Jane Edmondson in Supervisor Foust’s office at (703) 356-0551 or Jane.Edmondson@fairfaxcounty.gov.
