Fairfax officials promise crackdown on gatherings at McLean park

The party is about to be over for young people who’ve been flocking to Scotts Run Nature Preserve in McLean to swim, mingle and drink.
A video supplied by a local resident showed throngs of bathing-suit-clad youths cavorting and whooping it up and swigging alcohol at the park’s scenic waterfall.
In addition, some patrons recently have been spray-painting graffiti, hanging up rope swings and depositing copious litter, said Park Authority spokesman Judy Pedersen.
Fairfax County Park Authority officials are beefing up police presence at the hilly, heavily wooded park that hugs the Potomac River, and authorities soon will be prohibiting parking along Georgetown Pike and some nearby neighborhood streets.
“Scotts Run is being overrun,” Pedersen said. “It’s an estuary, a place with rare plants and trails that can be eroded easily. It’s really designed for passive recreational use. What we’re seeing is not anything like that: no masks, huge groups of people, drinking.”
The situation is even more perilous because of a potentially lethal mix of vehicular and pedestrian traffic on Georgetown Pike, Pedersen said. Scotts Run has been fielding about 3,000 people per day, or roughly 10 times more than it was designed for, and there are only a total of about 50 parking spaces at its two lots, she said.
“People are parking in the neighborhood and there’s been lots of consternation,” Pedersen said. “Visitors are not being good neighbors. We recently cleared out 55 huge bags of trash over Memorial Day weekend.”
Supervisor John Foust (D-Dranesville) was displeased by the damage hordes of visitors are causing the park.
“It was never intended that Scotts Run would have many hundreds of visitors over a weekend,” he said. “The ecology of the park is fragile, and it is being overrun. The fear and expectation is that it will be destroyed if the current excessively high level of usage is continued.”
The Park Authority now will pay for two Fairfax County police officers to patrol in the park from 10 a.m. to 7 p.m., seven days a week.
“We’re hoping to stem some of the bad behavior, especially swimming by the waterfall,” Pedersen said. “It’s not permitted and the waters are polluted. People are using the great outdoors for a toilet.”
Officers will monitor the park on foot, by bicycle and on a four-wheeled vehicle, said Jane Edmondson, Foust’s chief of staff.
“Police will get the message out via social media that this is not the place for drinking, barbecuing and swimming,” she said. “What people don’t understand is all this activity is really damaging the park.”
County police have written hundreds of tickets for parking and other violations near the park, Pedersen said. Park Authority officials do not have arrest powers, but do remind violators about the site’s rules, she added.
Neighboring residents have complained that some Scotts Run visitors have behaved aggressively when confronted about their behavior, Edmondson said. Officials recommend residents do not engage with park patrons about problems, but instead call the police department’s non-emergency number at (703) 691-2131, she said.
Parking currently is legal, if inadvisable, along Georgetown Pike near the park. Park Authority board chairman William Bouie on June 3 contacted the Virginia Department of Transportation (VDOT) and requested that the agency consider establishing no-parking zones near Scotts Run and in adjacent neighborhoods.
“Nearby private neighborhoods are being overrun with park visitors who park on narrow neighborhood streets and trespass on private property,” Foust said. “These neighborhoods should not have to accommodate the unanticipated and extraordinary volume of vehicles and people trying to visit the park.”
VDOT officials earlier this year had been prepared to post temporary no-parking signs near Scotts Run and Great Falls Park, but opted not to do so after officials reopened those sites’ parking lots.
VDOT is considering permanent parking restrictions on Georgetown Pike near Scotts Run, but staffers still are working out the exact details, said Allison Richter, the agency’s director for Fairfax and Arlington counties.
Residents in some adjacent neighborhoods are working with the Fairfax County Department of Transportation to see if those areas qualify for the county’s residential-parking-permit program, Richter added.
VDOT also will put permanent parking restrictions on Georgetown Court in the area of the guardrail and add pedestrian-crossing signs on Georgetown Pike, she said.
