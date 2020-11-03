Fairfax Park Authority acquires Brzezinski estate in McLean

The Fairfax County Park Authority in October paid $2.4 million for Spring Hill, a 5.45-acre McLean property that has been owned by the late diplomat Zbigniew Brzezinski and his family for more than four decades.
Located at 1061 Spring Hill Road, with frontage also on Old Dominion Drive, the property has both level and rolling terrain, informal trails and open space, and could be used as a future community park, Park Authority officials said Nov. 2.
Zbigniew Brzezinski was a counselor for President Johnson from 1966 to 1968 and served as national-security adviser throughout President Carter’s single term in office.
Brzezinski bought the Spring Hill property for $220,000 on June 8, 1977. He and his family often hosted diplomatic gatherings with foreign leaders at the house, Park Authority officials said.
Brzezinski died May 26, 2017, at age 89. The site in 2018 transferred to his widow, Emilie Brzezinski, an artist renowned for her monumental wood sculptures made from tree trunks. The artist, who now lives in Florida, created the artworks using chain saws, chisels and axes.
The property since 2016 has been assessed at $1,301,830, including $940,000 for the land and $361,830 for the house, according to Fairfax County tax records.
(Spring Hill’s value peaked just before the 2008 real-estate crash. The county in 2007 assessed the property at $2,497,190, including $2,008,000 for the land and $489,190 for the building.)
Supervisor John Foust (D-Dranesville) thanked the Park Authority for preserving the property for use by current and future county residents.
“I also appreciate the Brzezinski family’s desire to protect the natural beauty and cultural significance of this property, and their willingness to work with the Park Authority to make sure that happened,” Foust said in a media statement.
The Park Authority purchased the site using bond moneys. Washington Fine Properties coordinated the sale, and the deed was recorded in October.
The Park Authority will hold a “transparent, public process to determine the site’s future usage,” said agency spokesman Judy Pedersen.
Several other Park Authority sites in McLean also awaiting final determinations for their disposition. The agency several years ago purchased residential properties adjacent to McLean Central Park and razed those houses, but the sites have yet to be put to any formal use.
The Park Authority also in December 2005 paid $16.1 million to put a conservation easement on 41.5 acres at McLean’s historic Salona property at 1235 Dolley Madison Blvd., with 10 acres eventually to be developed for active and passive recreation.
In December 2013, a task force recommended that the Salona property be used for a learning center, trails and organic farm, but not athletic fields. McLean Youth Athletics officials protested, saying the site’s purchase price had been predicated on the eventual construction of two athletic fields.
The Park Authority as yet has not developed the Salona property.
[Sun Gazette Newspapers provides content to, but otherwise is unaffiliated with, InsideNoVa or Rappahannock Media LLC.]
