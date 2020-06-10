A McLean family foundation recently provided a $10,000 stipend to support Langley Residential Support Services’ programming for adults with developmental disabilities.
Funding from the Narang Foundation will be used to augment services provided to the clients served by Langley Residential.
“They have helped so many people . . . providing a support system for those with disabilities, said R.J. Narang, a small-business owner in McLean and board member of the family foundation, explaining the reason behind the donation.
“We are absolutely delighted about the Narang family’s extremely kind contribution, especially during this time when we’ve been so affected by the pandemic,” said Betsy Schatz, Langley Residential’s executive director.
The organization was founded in 1983 by three churches in McLean, with a goal of providing support to families with adult children with developmental disabilities. It currently provides services in six homes across Fairfax County, as well as offering drop-in services for individuals living in their own home or their family’s home.
For information on the organization, see the Website at www.langleyresidential.org.
