: Fairfax County Fire and Rescue Department investigators are asking for the public’s help in gathering information regarding an Oct. 31 house fire in the 1000 block of Bellview Road in McLean.
Units arrived at the scene around 11:25 p.m. and found a large, abandoned house that was collapsed partially and had fire showing through the roof. There were no injuries reported. The blaze caused about $620,000 in damages, and its cause remains under investigation.
Fire investigators are asking anyone who may have been in the area between 7 p.m. and midnight on Halloween night and noticed anything suspicious to contact the Office of the Fire Marshal.
This house was known to be frequented by teenagers and young adults, authorities said. Investigators ask parents of older children who may have been in the area on Oct. 31 to check if their children have any information.
Fire investigators also are interested in hearing from anyone in the area during the two weeks leading up to Halloween who noticed any suspicious people, activity or vehicles. Authorities also ask any resident in the surrounding area who may have home-security video footage from Oct. 17 through Nov. 1 to contact investigators.
Anyone with information regarding this incident should contact Lt. Michael Adams with the Office of the Fire Marshal, Fire Investigation Section, at (571) 221-1031 or send an e-mail to michael.adams2@fairfaxcounty.gov. The public’s tips can remain anonymous.
[Sun Gazette Newspapers provides content to, but otherwise is unaffiliated with, InsideNoVa or Rappahannock Media LLC.]
