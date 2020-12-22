Master-planning effort kicks off for Clemyjontri Arts Center

BRIAN TROMPETER
Staff Writer
The Fairfax County Park Authority (FCPA) and McLean Project for the Arts (MPA) continue to move forward with plans for an art center at Clemyjontri Park in McLean.
Park Authority and MPA officials fielded the public’s views and answered concerns during a master-planning kickoff meeting, held “virtually” Dec. 17.
MPA officials first showed the public concepts for art center in February. The design then being mulled had a gallery building with two pavilions and a pair of parallel classroom wings, plus the home of the late Adele Lebowitz, who donated land for the handicapped-accessible, 18.7-acre park.
Based on supportive public feedback at that meeting, MPA engaged architects and engineers to develop the plans further and answer site-specific questions. The design team this fall came up with a new concept that also would retain the former Lebowitz residence, but connect it with a single building housing galleries, studios and classrooms.
The main gallery would have a barn-shaped design that pays homage to the property’s agrarian history, said MPA executive director Lori Carbonneau. While that wing of the new building looks towering on concept drawings, it actually would be shorter than Lebowitz’s house, she said.
The art center would give artists access to specialized equipment, such as potters’ wheels, printing presses and digital-design computers. The center also would have trails with public art and outdoor areas where nature-based educational programs could be offered.
The revised design for the art center would have lower operating costs than the previous incarnation, provide an improved ventilation system – a concept that has taken on added urgency during the pandemic – and be safer from a security perspective, Carbonneau said.
Founded in 1962, MPA has a pair of galleries and administrative offices upstairs at the McLean Community Center. The arts group’s leaders hope to base their administrative functions out of Lebowitz’s Clemyjontri residence if the proposed art center comes to fruition.
The name of the park, which opened in 2006, uses parts of the names of Lebowitz’s children: Caroline (CL), Emily (EM), John (JON) and Petrina (TRI).
The park’s initial development phase installed a rainbow-colored playground, picnic shelters, carousel, trackless train and recreational amenities, as well as the main parking lot and a stormwater-management facility. No athletic fields were built at the park, per the preferences of Lebowitz and local residents.
The second phase of development, completed in 2019, added a bioretention area, transitional screening, improved trails and 55 more parking spaces. The future third development phase, potentially involving a partnership with MPA, will center around Lebowitz’s home and surrounding gardens.
A turf area used for overflow parking would remain if the art center were built, Carbonneau said.
“We’re looking to disrupt as little as possible,” she said.
Some at the master-planning meeting asked about plans to have three special events at the site run until 10 p.m. Carbonneau said MPA would follow county noise ordinances, which now allow events to stay open that late.
Officials also reassured residents about measures being taken to minimize the proposed facility’s impact on the surrounding community. The site would have vegetative buffers and the landscape architect where to locate the art center so as to protect trees, Carbonneau said.
Feedback from the meeting was “very positive,” said MPA spokesman Deb Bissen.
MPA and the Park Authority will continue revising Phase 3 of Clemyjontri’s master plan, publish a draft of the revised plan in March or April 2021 and hold a public comment meeting in May. After further revising the draft master plan, officials will send it to the Park Authority Board for action in July or August next year.
Officials still do not have a potential construction timetable. The art center would have to go through the “2232” process, which examines whether the proposal conforms with the county’s comprehensive plan, and the initiative would have to undergo the county’s special-exception process.
A bedrock principle behind any new plans at Clemyjontri is that existing park not be affected adversely, Supervisor John Foust (D-Dranesville) told residents who participated in the meeting. MPA is a “real success story” that has added greatly to McLean’s culture and likely would do so again at the park, he said.
“An organization like MPA very easily I think could rest on their laurels,” he said. “They see an opportunity to do so much more for our community. I’m convinced if they’re given the chance, they’ll pull this off.”
To listen to the latest Clemyjontri proposal, visit https://publicinput.com/K4881.
[Sun Gazette Newspapers provides content to, but otherwise is unaffiliated with, InsideNoVa or Rappahannock Media LLC.]
