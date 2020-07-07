The McLean Citizens Association (MCA) board of directors passed a resolution July 1 in favor of a rezoning that would allow a three-house subdivision to be built at 8801 Jarrett Valley Drive.
The applicant is seeking to demolish the existing house and detached garage on the 1.72-acre property and build three single-family homes in a cluster format. All the houses would share a single driveway accessible from Jarrett Valley Drive.
Fairfax County officials would have to approve several exceptions for the proposal. The applicant is seeking a modification of the 2-acre minimum district size, a reduction in the required setback from the Dulles Toll Road from 200 feet to 39, an 11.7-percent deviation from the tree-preservation goal and an increase in the noise barrier’s height from 8 to 10 feet.
But the association’s support came with several caveats. The resolution called on the applicant to preserve more mature trees at the site, especially in the tree stand between the sound wall and Dulles Toll Road, and widen the road to the property to at least 15 feet, which would permit additional on-street guest parking.
Some MCA board members thought the proposal sought too many zoning exceptions from the county. MCA often in the past has opposed developments requesting smaller deviations from county requirements, said recording secretary Bruce Jones.
The applicant is seeking to maximize profits by putting three houses on the property and requesting an 80-percent setback reduction, he said. If the county makes too many exceptions, “the zoning ordinance becomes something like cheese, like it’s full of holes,” Jones said.
But Scott Spitzer, who chairs MCA’s Planning and Zoning Committee, said the requested deviations, while significant, were reasonable under the circumstances. County planning staff have not objected to the proposal, which would reduce noise further by increasing the sound wall’s height, and the applicant will provide additional plantings to improve the wall’s effectiveness, he said.
Neither the Virginia nor Fairfax County departments of transportation objected to the considerably reduced setback from the Dulles Toll Road, Spitzer said.
MCA board members approved the resolution on a 31-5 vote, with two abstentions. The Fairfax County Planning Commission is scheduled to review the proposal July 22.
