McLean Citizens Association (MCA) board members on June 3 unanimously backed a resolution supporting CityLine Partners LLC’s proposed development amendments to build one building instead of two at a site in McLean.
The Board of Supervisors already has approved CityLine’s plans to build three residential buildings, one on a parcel called Block C and two on Block D, which would be connected by a large parking podium at the developer’s “Johnson” site, located south of Route 123 between Colshire Drive and South Dartford Drive.
CityLine now has applied to the county to build just one mixed-use residential building on Block D and have its parking podium be separate from the one under the Block C building.
Block D’s proposed 285-foot-tall, 25-story building would have 447 residential units covering 450,000 square feet of floor area, plus about 15,000 square feet of ground-floor retail. Its 54-foot-tall parking podium would be one level higher than the one shown on the current conceptual-development plan, but still below the 80-foot maximum listed in one of the plan’s related proffers, MCA’s resolution read.
“There are no major changes in what is being approved, except one building instead of two,” said MCA president Robert Jackson. The site will have sufficient parking, he added.
CityLine also has county supervisors’ approval to construct a pair of 409-unit residential buildings, connected by a parking podium with about 1,227 spaces, at the developer’s Scotts Run Station South site.
According to MCA’s resolution, the Johnson site’s stormwater-management and streetscape plans are inconsistent under the proposed development amendment. The developer’s streetscape plan along South Dartford Drive is also does not jibe with the previously approved plans, the resolution read.
MCA’s resolution supported CityLine’s applications and reaffirmed the association’s desire for high-quality public open-space and streetscape designs that are consistent with previous plan approvals. One element of that is keeping underground utilities away from street intersections so street trees may be planted consistently on South Dartford Drive, the resolution read.
Jackson fended off a proposed resolution amendment that would have made its approval contingent upon the developer’s following MCA’s requested open-space and streetscape recommendations.
“We’re sort of reaching on this one,” he said. “They really don’t have to do this. It’s a suggestion that the committee came up with. So we’re just requesting that the applicant do this. We really have nothing to hold them to.”
The Fairfax County Planning Commission expects to hold a July 7 public hearing on CityLine’s applications.
