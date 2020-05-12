There were a few hiccups, as was to be expected, but for the most part the McLean Citizens Association’s first meeting held remotely via Zoom went smoothly May 6.
MCA’s outgoing president, Dale Stein, began the meeting by encouraging participants to set their computers on mute except when speaking – and to take a collective deep breath and relax before proceeding. Members had to “raise their hands” electronically to be given permission to speak, and Stein encouraged them to hold their remarks to no more than three minutes.
“This is going to be a new experience,” Stein said. “No doubt, we’re going to have our fumbles along the way.”
Stein also advised participants that the meeting would be recorded, and urged those who did not wish to be recorded to turn off their computers’ cameras and a stay on mute.
Stein, who will step down May 31 after three years as the group’s president, thanked departing board members – especially Jeff Barnett and Sally Horn, both of whom also have done stints as MCA president – and expressed gratitude for the board’s efforts.
“First, I want to thank every single member of the MCA board for the work that you have done this past year,” Stein said. “You are exceptional people. You have given selflessly of your time and your expertise. I believe you’ve accomplished a great deal for our community.”
Near the meeting’s end, the meeting’s moderator unmuted participants’ microphones so board members jointly could applaud Stein for his service.
