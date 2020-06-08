The McLean Citizens Association already has raised six times money for Share Inc. of McLean than its leaders anticipated when they signed off on a proposal in early May.
MCA in May agreed to help the McLean community during the ongoing public-health crisis by matching dollar-for-dollar, up to $1,500, community contributions to that organization.
Dale Stein, who recently stepped down as MCA’s president and now chairs its Budget and Taxation Committee, delivered some good news at the board’s June 3 “virtual” meeting.
“This is the point at which I hope you all are sitting down,” Stein said. “I am pleased to report that including the MCA match, total contributions to Share now exceed $9,500 . . . Members of this board and members of the MCA more generally and others in the community deserve enormous amounts of credit for stepping up ”
