Fairfax County officials are coping with revenue losses and additional social-service demands stemming from the public-health pandemic and ensuing recession. McLean Citizens Association (MCA) board members on July 1 passed a resolution offering a host of ideas on what officials should do to cope with the crisis.
MCA’s resolution urged the Board of Supervisors to approach spending cautiously, find efficiencies, make budget cuts if possible, continue meeting funding obligations to the county’s pension funds and help residents suffering from unemployment to meet their needs.
“This is truly a once-in-a-lifetime event,” said Dale Stein, chairman of MCA’s Budget and Taxation Committee. “This is different because it closed retail businesses.”
Some additional expenses have needed to be funded during the crisis, Stein said. For example, the Board of Supervisors’ plan to spend $3 million to continue rolling out the program for police body-worn cameras amounts to a “drop in the bucket,” he said.
But board member Debbie Matz offered a different perspective, saying county officials should prioritize financing social-service needs. Business as usual, including pension funding, “needs to be set aside right now,” she said.
