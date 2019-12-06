McLean Citizens Association (MCA) board members on Dec. 4 defeated a resolution asking newly elected Fairfax County-Fairfax City Commonwealth’s Attorney Steve Descano to re-examine the November 2017 police shooting of McLean resident Bijan Ghaisar and possibly bring charges against the U.S. Park Police officers involved.
Instead, board members supported the idea of having MCA president Dale Stein send Descano a copy of the association’s Nov. 6 resolution, which demanded answers from the Park Police and FBI regarding the fatal shooting.
“What we’re asking for hasn’t changed,” said MCA board member Kelly Green Kahn. “Whom we’re sending it to has changed.”
Park Police shot Ghaisar Nov. 17, 2017, in the Mount Vernon area. He died 10 days later at a hospital. The incident occurred after Ghaisar, 25, had been involved in a fender-bender and drove away multiple times after police stopped him on the southbound George Washington Memorial Parkway.
Park Police officials immediately transferred investigative responsibility for the incident to the FBI, but neither agency subsequently disclosed information about the case, despite requests from Ghaisar’s family, local resident, the press, and local, state and federal elected officials.
MCA in November 2018 and on Nov. 6 this year passed resolutions pressing those agencies to disclose findings from the investigation, including why officers fired nine times at the unarmed Ghaisar, hitting him four times in the head.
Justice Department officials on Nov. 14 issued a statement saying they did not find evidence the officers had violated Ghaisar’s civil rights and therefore would not be filing charges against them.
The resolution advanced at MCA’s Dec. 4 meeting urged Descano, who will take office in January, to review available facts of the case promptly. If he then determined there were sufficient grounds for further action, Descano then could file an action against the appropriate parties, backers of the resolution said.
Some board members supported the resolution.
“Neither the Department of Justice nor Park Police has provided any explanation as to why Mr. Ghaisar was shot,” said MCA recording secretary Bruce Jones.
Board member David Fiske said meaningful details about the case already have been released and there is “probably a good case that [the officers] acted reasonably.”
Stein disagreed, saying even though the Justice Department officials had not found any prosecutable civil-rights violations in the case, “they did not say otherwise if the police officers were culpable.”
Board member Rob Jackson, an attorney, said MCA should find out more about the case before pressing the commonwealth’s attorney.
“I’m very troubled by a citizens association’s asking a prosecutor to look at criminal charges against anyone,” Jackson said. “That’s trouble beyond words.”
MCA Environment, Parks and Recreation Committee chairman Ed Monroe agreed the case was a tragedy, but added, “I think we have a responsibility to keep the content of the resolution to what we actually know.”
“We don’t want a resolution where we’ve decided they’re already guilty,” said board member Wade Smith.
The MCA board voted 23 to 8 to remove a paragraph citing a Washington Post quote from current Commonwealth’s Attorney Ray Morrogh, who said charging federal officers under state law is a difficult, but not impossible, proposition. Descano defeated Morrogh in the June 11 Democratic primary and went on to beat independent challenger Jonathan Fahey in the Nov. 5 election.
But when it came to the final resolution, the MCA board voted it down 13 to 19. The board agreed Stein should send a copy of the Nov. 6 resolution to Descano after he assumes office.
