Crises come and go – or stick around interminably, like the current pandemic – but budget deadlines never cease.
The McLean Community Center (MCC) Governing Board is soliciting the public’s views about the upcoming fiscal year 2022 budget.
That may seem early – it’s still 2020, right? – but the board shortly into each new fiscal year must prepare a budget for the following one, which the Fairfax County Board of Supervisors then approves the coming spring.
The Governing Board’s proposed fiscal 2022 budget projects $6,135,302 in revenues and $6,071,778 in expenditures. The latter will hinge largely on if, and by how much, county supervisors decide to adjust compensation and benefits for employees. Employee compensation and benefits are slated to take up 61.8 percent of the fiscal 2022 budget, while 38.2 percent would be used for operating expenses.
The budget assumes a normal year of operations, with 340 classes, 15 special events, 118 performing-arts events and six youth events.
As with people and organizations everywhere, the community center was affected by the COVID-19 pandemic, which forced the facility to close starting March 13. The center reopened July 6 with reduced programs and activities.
The center lost about $405,000 in program revenues from March through June 30 (the end of fiscal 2020), compared with what had been anticipated under the adopted budget. But officials were able to save $719,000 in operating expenses by not having to spend money on programs, special events, classes, theatrical productions, supplies, equipment or a program guide, said Governing Board chairman Suzanne Le Menestrel.
The center also recovered $448,000 in remediation from the recently completed renovation project, the result of an insurance claim for damages caused by a contractor, Le Menestrel said.
The Governing Board is proposing holding the tax rate for Small District 1A-Dranesville steady at 2.3 cents per $100 of assessed valuation, the same rate that has been in place since 2015. That tax – which equates to $230 per year for a $1 million home – supplies 81 percent of the center’s operating budget; the remaining 19 percent of revenues come from programs, facility rentals and interest on investments.
“One of our priorities was to present a somewhat normal operating year with programs and events going forward, such as McLean Day and July Fourth fireworks celebrations, classes, camps and theater performances,” Le Menestrel said. “Second, we wanted to keep the current tax rate at 2.3 cents and subsidize more of our programs by eliminating or lowering the MCC’s in-district fees.”
The Governing Board will hold a “virtual” public hearing on the proposed fiscal 2022 budget Sept. 23. Small District 1A-Dranesville residents who wish to testify remotely at the hearing should call (703) 744-9348 to place their names on the list of speakers, which will be coordinated by the Zoom meeting host.
Residents also may e-mail remarks to the center’s executive director, George Sachs, at george.sachs@fairfaxcounty.gov or send written comments to McLean Community Center, 1234 Ingleside Ave., McLean, Va. 22101.
The Governing Board will continue to accept written comments about the budget through Oct. 26. The board will approve the fiscal 2022 budget proposal Oct. 28 and send it to the Board of Supervisors for approval in spring 2021.
The community center also has $923,035 worth of capital-improvement projects in the queue for fiscal 2021, including:
• Upgrades to the Alden Theatre worth $388,130, including dressing-room design ($18,000), wiring installation for audiovisual and information-technology infrastructure ($40,000), LED-lighting renovations ($25,000), a lobby monitor for late arrivals ($4,000), replacement of the front video projector ($20,000), a motorized projection screen ($27,130) and replacement of the audio-console system ($26,000).
Other theater improvements will include replacement of the personnel lift ($10,000), a chain-hoist system ($22,400), moving lights ($77,000), replacement of the theater’s stage ($111,000) and purchase of a MicroMini scrubber machine for the harlequin dance floor ($7,600).
• Other projects worth a total of $534,905, including doors for the Maffitt and Stedman rooms ($13,265) and elevator maintenance and replacements ($258,160). The Old Firehouse Teen Center will receive landscaping ($29,480), security and fire systems ($34,000) and ceiling-mount duct work for three HVAC units ($200,000).
Officials so far have slated only a pair of $200,000 capital projects for fiscal 2022. These will include installation of bathroom cabinets for the dressing room and further LED-lighting renovations.
