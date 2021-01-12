[Sun Gazette Newspapers provides content to, but otherwise is unaffiliated with, InsideNoVa or Rappahannock Media LLC.]
The McLean Community Center on Thursday, Jan. 21, will open the petition period for its 2021 Governing Board elections. Nominating petitions will be available for pickup starting that day.
The Governing Board oversees budgets and operations at the center. Three-year adult seats are up for election on a rotating basis each year, and two youth members are elected for one-year terms each year.
Elections are held each spring, traditionally at the McLean Day festival, although that was canceled last year and potentially could again be canceled in 2021.
Anyone seeking to run for a seat must obtain 10 signatures of endorsement from those living in Small Tax District 1A (effectively the McLean area).
For information, see the Website at www.mcleancenter.org.
