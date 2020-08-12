The McLean Community Center (MCC) Governing Board will use the video-conferencing platform Zoom to hold two budget meetings in September. MCC is seeking input and suggestions on the center’s fiscal year (FY) 2022 budget from Dranesville Small District 1-A residents.
The first meeting, to be held by the board’s Finance Committee Meeting of the Whole, will be held Sept. 8 at 7:30 p.m. A second meeting, which will be a public hearing on the proposed budget, will be held virtually on Sept. 23 at 7:30 p.m. All meetings of the Governing Board are open to the public; participation in the budget hearing by the public, MCC board members and staff, will be “virtual” only.
While most Fairfax County agency budgets are hashed out the spring before the new fiscal year takes effect each July 1, the MCC Governing Board begins its budget deliberations early in the fall of the preceding year.
The FY 2022 budget year begins July 1, 2021, and ends June 30, 2022. Finance Committee Chair Barbara Zamora-Appel will chair the Finance Committee Meeting of the Whole on Sept. 8, when the full board will work on the FY 2022 budget.
The departmental and consolidated-budget proposals will include a review of verified FY 2020 year-end budget figures, the current FY 2021 budget and new proposals for FY 2022. The preliminary consolidated budget will be posted on the center’s Website, www.mcleancenter.org, and made available at the center’s reception desk a week prior to the public hearing.
The FY 2022 budget public hearing, to be held “virtually “on Sept. 23, will give residents a second opportunity to review and comment on the budget proposal. Residents of Small District 1A-Dranesville who wish to speak from their remote location during the hearing should call (703) 744-9348 to have their names placed on a speakers list, which will be coordinated by the Zoom meeting’s host.
Tax-district 1A-Dranesville residents, who finance the McLean Community Center with an annual levy of 2.3 cents per $100 of assessed property value, also may mail written comments to the Governing Board at the McLean Community Center, 1234 Ingleside Ave., McLean, VA 22101, or e-mail them to MCC executive director George Sachs at george.sachs@fairfaxcounty.gov.
Residents may continue to submit written comments after the public hearing through Oct. 26. The MCC Governing Board will approve the FY 2022 budget when it meets at 7:30 p.m. on Wednesday, Oct. 28. The final budget will be approved by the Fairfax County Board of Supervisors in spring 2021.
MCC Governing Board elections usually are held each spring during McLean Day. Because the pandemic forced cancellation of that event this year, center officials instead relied on absentee voting and one day of in-person voting at the center on May 16.
The center’s volunteer Governing Board consists of nine adult representatives and one high-schooler each from the McLean and Langley high school attendance areas. (The youth representatives must live in those areas, but may attend other schools.)
The board usually meets monthly on the fourth Wednesday of the month at 7:30 p.m. at the community center. The board does not meet in November or August, and will meet on the second Wednesday in December.
The Governing Board has standing committees for capital facilities, communications, elections and nominations, finance and programs.
For more information, see the Website at www.mcleancenter.org.
