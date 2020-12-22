In support of American Legion youth and veterans programs, American Legion Post 270 in McLean is accepting citrus orders through Jan. 11.
The boxes will contain two-fifths of a bushel of Florida oranges, honeybells and ruby-red grapefruit.
Orders must be picked up at the Legion Hall, 1355 Balls Hill Road in McLean, on Jan. 22 from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. or Jan. 23 from 8 a.m. to 2 p.m.
For information and to place an order, call (703) 356-8259 or e-mail mcleanpost270@yahoo.com.
[Sun Gazette Newspapers provides content to, but otherwise is unaffiliated with, InsideNoVa or Rappahannock Media LLC.]
