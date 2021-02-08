[Sun Gazette Newspapers provides content to, but otherwise is unaffiliated with, InsideNoVa or Rappahannock Media LLC.]
A proposed 114-foot-tall communications tower that would be built at the Wolf Trap Fire and Rescue Station in the Vienna/Great Falls area received the McLean Citizens Association’s unanimous endorsement Feb. 3.
Milestone Tower LP IV (doing business as Milestone Communications) is seeking a special exception from Fairfax County to build the tower and a 2,500-square-foot supporting compound nearby at the site, located at 1315 Beulah Road.
The tower would be built in the southeast corner of the fire station’s parking lot, about 360 feet from the nearest residence. The tower’s 50-by-50-foot supporting compound would be surrounded by an 8-foot-tall chain-link fence and accessed by a 10-foot-wide gravel road.
Milestone has constructed many such towers, including some in Fairfax County, and the proposed one at the fire station would comply with all Federal Communications Commission regulations, said Scott Spitzer, chairman of MCA’s Planning and Zoning Committee.
The facility likely would generate only one or two vehicle trips per month for maintenance purposes, Spitzer said. The tower will be screened from neighbors’ view by the fire station and existing shrubs and mature trees.
The proposed facility, which would disturb nearly 6,000 square feet of land, would comply with Fairfax County stormwater regulations and have a small bioretention area to catch water runoff and reduce pollutants leaving the site, MCA’s resolution read.
Verizon is slated to be the tower’s lead communications carrier, but the tower also will be constructed to accommodate at least four other users.
The applicant has flown a balloon at the site to approximate the tower’s visual impact, held a virtual town-hall meeting to address residents’ concerns and agreed to provide extra visual buffers at the site, MCA leaders said.
If approved, the tower would improve cell-phone service in the surrounding area and bolster Internet speed and voice connectivity for Verizon customers, which likely will lead to fewer complaints, the resolution read.
MCA first vice president Glenn Harris, who lives near the site, said he favored the tower’s installation because cellular-phone service in his neighborhood is poor.
Some on the MCA board asked whether the tower could be disguised as a tree to hide its visual impact, but board member Merrily Pierce was not a fan of the idea.
“The tree antennae are pretty ugly,” she said. “They look like artificial trees.”
The Fairfax County Planning Commission is slated to hold a public hearing on the application May 12 and make a recommendation to the Board of Supervisors, which is scheduled to hold a June 8 hearing on the matter.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.