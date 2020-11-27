The McLean Citizens Association will host an online forum on “Police and Justice Reform” on Wednesday, Dec. 16 at 7 p.m.
The event will feature Fairfax County Commonwealth’s Attorney Steve Descano, who among other topics will discuss issues raised by the McLean Citizens Association board of directors in a June resolution.
For information on the forum, see the Website at www.mcleancitizens.org. Questions to be considered at the event can be e-mailed in advance to vicepresident@mcleancitizens.org.
