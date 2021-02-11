[Sun Gazette Newspapers provides content to, but otherwise is unaffiliated with, InsideNoVa or Rappahannock Media LLC.]
McLean Citizens Association (MCA) board members on Feb. 3 passed a resolution urging Fairfax County officials to take more proactive steps to curb running bamboo, which spreads aggressively.
MCA’s resolution urged the Board of Supervisors to revamp the county’s bamboo strategy, which now centers around educating property owners, and develop more effective control measures.
The resolution calls on the Fairfax County Park Authority (FCPA) to develop a strategy to remove bamboo from its parks on a regular, not one-time, basis.
“There are places where it’s really getting out of control,” said Barbara Ryan, chairman of MCA’s Environment, Parks and Recreation Committee. “It grows extremely rapidly . . . Removing bamboo is not something that people or volunteers can do. It really requires heavy equipment and expertise.”
County officials should respond more quickly to the invasive-plant threat and support a proposed statewide study, now under consideration by the General Assembly, which would try to eliminate the sale and use of such plants in favor of using native plants.
If approved by state lawmakers, members of that study’s task force would produce recommendations by 2022, Ryan said.
Running bamboo still may be purchased in Virginia, even though the Virginia Department of Conservation and Recreation includes the plant on its invasive-species list, the resolution read.
State code allows local governments to pass ordinances aimed at controlling bamboo. Such ordinances, such as ones adopted by governments in Stafford and Fauquier counties in 2017 and 2020, respectively, impose requirements and penalties on private landowners, Ryan said.
MCA’s resolution does not ask Fairfax County officials to enact a similar ordinance with penalties “because I don’t think we fully understand the implications of that,” she added.
Running bamboo is costly to manage, control and remove, and can harm the value and physical integrity of private and public property, according to the resolution.
Bamboo is spreading quickly in McLean and some county parks, and controlling the growth of bamboo stands may prove costly for the Fairfax County Park Authority unless the county implements a workable control-and-removal strategy, the resolution read.
The Virginia Department of Transportation and state taxpayers also get stuck with high maintenance costs when bamboo encroaches on public roadways, the MCA board added.
Fairfax County is in the process of forming a working group to study the bamboo problem, Ryan said.
