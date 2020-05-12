Based on ongoing concerns about the COVID-19 pandemic, the McLean Community Center this week announced plans to cancel its Independence Day celebration. Citing the inability to hire staff in current conditions, the center also announced cancellation of full-day summer camps.
“We may be able to offer a limited number of special activities in late summer,” MCC executive director George Sachs said, adding that decisions would be made on health conditions as they evolve.
The May 16 McLean Day event was canceled earlier.
