Ongoing public-health concerns have caused the McLean Community Center Governing Board to cancel the 2020 McLean Day celebration, which had been slated for May at Lewinsville Park.
The decision came in response to a recommendation from MCC executive director George Sachs, citing federal and local guidelines about large gatherings. The annual McLean Day celebration typically draws more than 10,000 people.
McLean Day also traditionally serves as the voting location for the MCC Governing Board elections. Center officials say absentee voting will continue through May 13, then in-person voting will take place on Saturday, May 16 from 10:30 a.m. to 5 p.m. at the center.
For information, call (703) 790-0123 or see the Website at www.mcleancenter.org.
