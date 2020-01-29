McLean group aims to build art center at Clemyjontri Park

The McLean Project for the Arts (MPA) and Fairfax County Park Authority soon will be seeking public input on a proposal to built an art center at McLean’s Clemyjontri Park.
The facility would feature studios for artists, indoor and outdoor classrooms and galleries. The proposal also calls for the reuse and redevelopment of the 1912 home of park founder Adele Lebowitz to be preserved and used for administrative offices.
“MPA envisions an all-inclusive art center which provides a creative respite for the community that is integrated into, yet distinct from, Clemyjontri Park,” county officials said. “The center could potentially exhibit the work of contemporary artists; offer arts instruction and classroom space; and include public artwork in the park.”
MPA and the Park Authority will host an open house regarding the proposal on Feb. 24 at 6:30 p.m. at MPA’s Emerson Gallery, located upstairs at the McLean Community Center, 1234 Ingleside Ave. There will be an open house for 30 minutes, followed by a short presentation by MPA representatives and Park Authority staff starting at 7 p.m. and a question-and-answer session for the community afterward.
Park Authority spokesman Judy Pedersen stressed that the proposal is just in its nascent stages.
“We are exploring these options, as directed by the Park Authority Board, and no decisions have been made,” she said. “Should there be a decision to proceed, this project would be subject to the public master-plan-revision process and any additional applicable Fairfax County planning approvals, which includes significant opportunity for public input.”
According to a report presented to the Park Authority’s board of directors late last year, the facility would result in an “infinitesimal” additional usage load at the park during daytime hours. There would be an estimated eight to 10 MPA administrative staffers on site from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. daily and art classes would draw five to 12 students apiece, plus the instructor, the report read.
MPA’s more heavily attended events would occur from 7 to 9 p.m., which would not conflict with park usage during the day. These include eight to 12 exhibition openings per year, which typically draw about 100 attendees each, and typically about three special events annually, which would attract between 100 and 250 people.
Two of MPA’s four primary programs would remain at their current locations, officials said. These include MPA ArtReach, which draws about 3,500 people and would remain at the McLean Community Center, and MPAartfest, which attracts about 10,000 attendees each fall and would stay at McLean Central Park.
MPA, a non-profit organization founded in 1962, also would continue holding exhibitions at the Emerson Gallery and arts instruction at the DuVal Studio, both in the McLean Community Center.
Fairfax County in October 2006 opened Clemyjontri Park at 6317 Georgetown Pike. The 2-acre park, located on 18 acres donated to the county in 2000 by McLean resident Adele Lebowitz, was one of the first large-scale parks in the nation designed to be accessed jointly by people with and without disabilities.
The park, which attracts about 80,000 visitors per year, has four themed outdoor “rooms” centered around a handicapped-accessible carousel. Lebowitz, who died in 2014 at age 98, named the park after her children: Carolyn (CL), Emily (EMY), John (JON) and Petrina (TRI).
MPA is a non-profit based upstairs at the McLean Community Center. The group is supported by grants from the McLean Community Foundation, Arts Council of Fairfax County, National Endowment for the Arts and the Virginia Commission for the Arts, plus other sponsors.
