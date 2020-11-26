The 2020 McLean Holiday Art and Crafts Festival, produced by the McLean Community Center, will be conducted online on Saturday and Sunday, Dec. 5-6 at 4 p.m. each day.
Founded in 1982, the juried show features an exceptional group of regional artisans. Admission to the show is free; however, registration is required.
According to McLean Community Center special-events coordinator Catherine Nesbitt, the live broadcast will allow viewers a behind-the-scenes look at how artists and crafters create their products.
This year’s festival includes high-quality, traditional handcrafted works by established and seasoned artisans, as well as innovative concepts by a number of new artists who are exhibiting.
During the event, “we require the artists to be onsite, which allows attendees to meet them, but in some ways the virtual show allows for an even more intimate experience of how these artists are inspired to create their masterpieces,” Nesbitt said. “In addition, the format will allow attendees to ask the artists questions in real time.”
There will be pottery, glass, jewelry, holiday decorations, mixed-media, fashion accessories, wood, fine art, artisanal foods and more, all on display and all for sale.
The show is managed by the Northern Virginia Handcrafters Guild. For information, call (703) 790-0123 or see the Website at www.mcleancenter.org/special-events.
