For the second straight summer, the championship banner and any other property inherited with winning the McLean Little League majors baseball City Series went to the same team.
Fourth-seeded Fitzgerald Properties won the recent summer title with a 3-0 playoff record, blanking No. 2 seed McLean Animal Hospital, 2-0, in the title game behind the shutout pitching of left-hander Cardin Clarke.
Fitzgerald Properties (13-4) defeated top seed Chain Bridge Bank, 13-4, in the semifinals, as lefty Logan Baldrate was the winning pitcher. The team was 3-0 in the series.
Clark and Baldrate were the team’s top hitters, as well.
“This was a really nice team with the players being very supportive of each other,” said Fitzgerald Properties manager Paul Shiffman, who has been involved in the league for 53 years. “We thought we had a chance to be pretty good. It all came together in the series.”
Chain Bridge Bank, managed by Matt Tallent, finished the regular season with a 13-1 record.
“They were the dominating team” in the league, Shiffman said of Chain Bridge Bank, but his team was able to overcome that in the semifinals. “It was our night,” he said.
Other players for Fitzgerald Properties were Aiden Reid, Banks Briceno, Caleb Green, Eli Levine, Elvis Encinas, James Socknat, Phineas Holmes and William Center.
Clarke, Baldrate, Socknat, Levine and Reid were chosen to the McLean Little League American Majors All-Star team. Shiffman and Tallent were two of the all-star coaches.
Shiffman thanked Tallent, also McLean Little League’s president, for having the leadership and diligence to oversee some short of season despite the various restrictions regarding the COVID-19 pandemic.
“His leadership made the difference,” Shiffman said.
All games were played at the league’s Westmoreland Street complex.
