[Sun Gazette Newspapers provides content to, but otherwise is unaffiliated with, InsideNoVa or Rappahannock Media LLC.]
The McLean Citizens Association (MCA) board of directors on Feb. 3 passed a resolution supporting a proposed independent-living facility in McLean, but recommended the county officials add some development conditions.
Tri-State Chain Bridge Road LLC has filed a special-exception application with Fairfax County to build a proposed age-restricted independent-living facility on 3.23 acres at 1638 and 1642 Chain Bridge Road.
MCA’s Planning and Zoning Committee strongly supports the application because it is a “desirable and unique property and because it meets an expressed need for senior housing,” said committee chairman Scott Spitzer. He thanked board member Debbie Matz for her “sustained and terrific work” on the application, which resulted in a six-page resolution.
The facility’s residents, who would be age 60 and older or have disabilities, would be housed in 35 attached condominium units located on a pair of consolidated lots. The development also would have a 3,600-square-foot clubhouse with meeting rooms, a fitness center, an aquatic-therapy pool and other amenities for older residents, Spitzer said. Clubhouse service offerings would be coordinated by a concierge hired by the management company, he said.
Existing dwellings on those parcels now are unoccupied. About 55 percent of the property would remain open space under the proposed development, which fulfills county requirements, Spitzer said.
The development, which would front onto Chain Bridge Road and be accessible solely from there, also would have walking trails that would connect with a sidewalk that is within easy walking distance of McLean’s Community Business Center, he said. The developer also will provide a bicycle lane, he added.
Fifteen percent of the units would be affordable dwellings, in accordance with county regulations. The development’s units would be a maximum of 35 feet tall and designed to address the needs of elderly and disabled residents. Each would have options for an elevator and an in-person caretaker suite, Spitzer said.
According to a traffic study, the development would generate about 85 vehicular trips per day, including seven during the morning peak hour and nine in evening peak hour. The Virginia and Fairfax County transportation departments will decide whether a traffic light needs to be installed nearby at Davidson and Chain Bridge roads.
“I would like to have a light there,” said MCA board member Winnie Pizzano, who lives close by. “It would make a big difference.”
The applicant would build a sizable underground stormwater-detention facility capable of handling water from a 100-year storm, which exceeds county standards. The county may need to waive some setback and transitional-screening requirements to save many of the site’s trees, Spitzer said.
MCA’s support came with the conditions that the developer should pay for a traffic signal if one is needed and be bound to stronger covenants to ensure age limitations are enforced and that promised services for older adults provided, Spitzer said.
The applicant also should be bound by stricter disclosure covenants regarding the development’s marketing and condominium-owner association, he added. MCA’s resolution called for a prohibition on live-in caretakers with minor children living at the site.
The MCA board also wanted county officials to require that the applicant have a contract with a transportation service to take residents on outings and a contract granting a health-care provider round-the-clock access to the site.
The Fairfax County Planning Commission is scheduled to hold a Feb. 24 public hearing on the proposal.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.