The McLean Project for the Arts is adopting a “virtual” format for its 14th annual MPAartfest, with activities running from Oct. 4-18 at www.mpaartfest.org.
The work of more than 50 juried artists will be on view and for sale, and there will be an online version of the Children’s Art Walk (sponsored by the New Dominion Women’s Club), artist talks and musical performances.
There is no charge for anything except musical performances. For information and a schedule of events, call (703) 790-1953 or see the Website at www.mpaart.org.
• • •
