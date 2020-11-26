McLean Project for the Arts announced the appointment of seven new members to its board of directors, which will be led again by Barbara Hawthorn.
Joining the 44-member board will be:
• Michelle Bernard (Potomac): CEO, author, journalist, attorney.
•Libby Bush (Lake Ridge): CEO, Vinson Hall Senior Living.
• Ian Brzezinski (Great Falls): Principal, The Brzezinski Group.
• Joe Coleman (Potomac): Entertainer, entrepreneur.
• Pamela Gwaltney (Potomac): Collector, artist.
• Marla Kim (Great Falls): Entrepreneur, accountant.
• Priscilla Stanzel (McLean): Attorney, community leader.
New Advisory Board members also were announced, including:
• Ginny Brzezinski (Great Falls): Author, Realtor, community leader.
• Charlotte Cameron (Great Falls): Former MPA board member, community leader .
• Doug Haynes (Briarcliff Manor, N.Y.): Executive, philanthropist.
• Renato Miracco (District of Columbia): Scholar, cultural attaché, collector.
New board members were formally installed at the November McLean Project for the Arts board of directors meeting.
For a full list of MPA board members, see the Website at www.mpaart.org.
[Sun Gazette Newspapers provides content to, but otherwise is unaffiliated with, InsideNoVa or Rappahannock Media LLC.]
