The McLean Project for the Arts (MPA) is seeking submission of student artwork for its 14th annual Children’s Art Walk, which due to the public-health pandemic will be presented “virtually” this year.
The New Dominion Women’s Club, which traditionally has sponsored the art walk during MPAartfest, is working with the McLean Project for the Arts on the online show, which is open to students in the Langley and McLean high-school pyramids as well as private and parochial schools in the McLean area.
Online submissions will be accepted from Aug. 24 to Sept. 6, with the artwork being shown online from Oct. 4-18 at www.MPAartfest.org.
For more information and submission instructions, see the Website at https://tinyurl.com/childrensartwalk.
