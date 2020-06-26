Park Authority OKs project scoping for synthetic turf at Hollady Field

PSynthetic turf will be coming to Holladay Field in McLean, following the Fairfax County Park Authority (FCPA) Board’s June 24 approval of scoping for the project.
The $1.52 million project, which will be financed jointly with McLean Youth Soccer (MYS), the field’s primary user, will convert the 240-by-390-foot field’s surface from natural turf to artificial.
MYS will enter into a contribution-and-use agreement with the Park Authority, Board of Supervisors and Fairfax County Department of Neighborhood and Community Services.
The 5.1-acre park is located at 1311 Spring Hill Road, just south of Spring Hill Elementary School and Spring Hill RECenter.
Officials expect to complete the project’s scoping this year, finish design work and obtain the necessary permits in the second quarter of 2021 and complete construction of the field improvements by the third quarter of that year.
Work will involve excavation and filling to achieve design grades, installation of a stormwater-drainage piping system, placement and laser grading of the base aggregate and installation of synthetic turf on the field.
Tasks also will include striping the field for sports use; construction of a concrete perimeter curb; installation of goals, a bleacher pad and bleachers, fencing and benches for players; and the sodding or seeding of natural-turf areas disturbed by the construction.
McLean Youth Soccer will contribute $650,000 for the project. Officials estimate the artificial turf will last about 10 years and subsequently need to be replaced at a cost of about $450,000, which will be allotted for in the county’s Synthetic Turf Field Replacement Program.
The Park Authority will finance its nearly $875,000 share of the project using moneys currently allocated for athletic-field improvements at Langley Fork Park on the eastern side of McLean.
Those initiatives currently are being delayed while Park Authority officials try to finalize an agreement that would swap Langley Fork Park, which is owned by the National Park Service, for the county’s nearby Langley Oaks Park. That proposal has been in the works for many years.
Holladay Field currently is not lighted and there are no plans to install lighting after the playing surface receives synthetic turf, said Park Authority spokesman Judy Pedersen. Many of the county’s other artificial-turf fields are lighted, however, in order to maximize playing time.
