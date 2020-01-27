The New Dominion Women’s Club will host a wine-tasting party and fund-raiser on Sunday, Feb. 9 from 3 to 5 p.m. at Chain Bridge Cellars in McLean.
“This is a great opportunity to stock up on wines and bubbly prior to Valentine’s Day and the start of spring,” club officials noted.
In addition, 15 percent of purchases made during the day will be donated to the club.
Admission is $20 per person (21 and older) and can be purchased at www.ndwc.org or at the door.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.