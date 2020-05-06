Woman’s Club supports McLean Volunteer Fire Department

The Woman’s Club of McLean on May 4 donated $5,000 to the McLean Volunteer Fire Department, representing some of the proceeds from the club’s 2019 Holiday Homes Tour.
The fire department will use the funds to “provide high-quality fire, rescue, emergency services and life-safety education to the McLean community,” said Volunteer Department President Kay Hartgrove.
The Woman’s Club will continue in 2020 to support a number of local charities, educational institutions and service organizations, especially in this time of need, the group’s leaders said.
The McLean Volunteer Fire Department, established in 1921, next year will celebrate its 100th year of protecting the property of McLean residents and providing life-saving services. The department was the first incorporated fire station in Fairfax County and therefore has kept the name Station No. 1.
In 1921, the station was located on Elm Street and had a large bell tower that was used to signal volunteers for duty. The next fire station, built in 1948, is now the Old Firehouse Teen Center, located on Chain Bridge Road. The current station, at 1455 Laughlin Ave., opened in 1988.
For more information about the club, see the Website at www.mcleanwomansclub.org.
