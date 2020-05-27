Arborist: Mosby Oak may live another 25 years

“Mosby Oak,” a massive white oak in central Oakton that suffered major limb loss July 31 last year, is healthy enough to live another 11 to 25 years, according to an arborist who inspected it May 5.
The tree, which is located on the Virginia Department of Transportation’s (VDOT) right-of-way, had been marked with a spray-painted white “X” indicating it was to be removed.
Following community outcry, VDOT commissioned a tree-risk assessment from a consulting arborist, Edward Milhous, president of Haymarket-based TreesPlease.
According to Milhous’ report, submitted May 13 to VDOT arborist Robert Burris, “the tree is vigorous and in good health at this time.”
Earlier reports attributed the damage to a lightning strike, but according to Milhous’ report, it occurred because of an “included bark failure.” a common cause of structural failure in trees.
In such cases, a pair of tree branches or leaders form a V-shaped crotch instead of a U-shaped one. Such areas are common structural-failure points in trees, according to the report. In such cases, the bark between the branches or leaders (upright main stems) becomes pinched as they grow larger, causing them not to form a strong union, the report read.
This “significant” failure removed 25 to 30 percent of the massive tree’s canopy and left a major wound on the tree’s side that faces Hunter Mill Road, the report read. However, decay from the most recent injury will take years to develop, so for now the resulting weakness from the limb loss is “significant but not overwhelming,” he added.
Milhous found other indications of decay on the tree, but wrote that an advanced tree-risk assessment, including sonic tomography and an aerial inspection, might be needed to obtain further information.
In addition, the tree has a “few substantial dead branches” that must be pruned out in order to reduce risk and retain the tree, he wrote. Those dead branches pose a moderate risk, according to Milhous, “but at this point in time I do not consider the whole tree or other parts of the tree to be a high risk to fail.”
Milhous’ study of the tree, which has a 65-inch diameter as measured from 4.5 feet above grade, also found that:
• Starlings currently are nesting in a cavity of the tree’s main leader, where a large branch was cut off long ago, and there “could be significant decay in the stem where that hole is.”
• The tree has remnants of a non-functional lightning-protection system.
• There is minor decay in the tree’s trunk and base, as determined by sounding.
• There is an electrical outlet that had been installed decades ago near the tree’s base.
• Termites have infested the tree below the failure point on its street side.
• The tree appears “quite vigorous” and well-maintained, with no “dieback,” or mortality at the ends of its branches.
But there’s another possible cause of last year’s major limb loss, wrote Allison Richter, VDOT’s director for Arlington and Fairfax counties, in a May 15 e-mail to concerned residents.
An earlier report Richter had received attributed the damage to “summer limb drop,” which occurs on hot summer days.
“Summer limb drop is a syndrome that is not fully understood but is recognized as a credible reason for unexpected warm-weather limb failure,” she wrote. “The major difference between the two types of failure is that once a tree has a sudden limb drop failure, future failures might be possible.”
By contrast, if an included-bark failure occurs, similar failures are not possible if no other limbs have included bark, she added.
The tree got its nickname, “Mosby Oak,” from an incident during the Civil War. According to local historian James Lewis, a Quaker and known Union informant named Alexander Haight had received a “cease or you will be deceased” order from Confederate Col. John Singleton Mosby, a famed guerilla fighter dubbed the “Gray Ghost.”
Haight was with some fellow farmers and intent on joining Union forces when the group saw cavalrymen in blue uniforms sheltering from the rain under the oak tree on Hunter Mill Road.
The soldiers turned out to be Mosby Rangers who recently had attacked and captured a Union supply train heading from Vienna to Fairfax Courthouse and were wearing stolen blue Union frocks, Lewis said.
Haight made his horse speed off at a gallop past the tree and one of the rangers tried to take a shot at him with his carbine, but the round misfired because of damp conditions.
After being caught on a grape vine and thrown from his horse, Haight hid in the woods, then went down Chain Bridge road to enlist with the Union, Lewis said.
State Sen. Chap Petersen (D-Fairfax-Vienna) has expressed support for preserving the tree. In a May 5 letter to Richter, Petersen said he hoped a professional arborist could find a way to keep the tree from endangering an adjacent office building.
“I’ve personally visited the tree and can confirm this it is still holding its shape [and] appears to be quite alive,” Petersen wrote. “It would be a shame if it was to be taken down.”
The Greater Oakton Community Association also would like to see the tree retained.
“Given the Oakton Oak’s remarkable longevity and documented history as a landmark and meeting place during the American Civil War, and namesake for Oakton, we ask for a preservation assessment,” wrote Janet Kerr-Tener, the association’s co-chair, who added that the organization is prepared to provide money for such an assessment.
In his report, Milhous emphasized that the only way to absolutely remove the tree’s risk factor is to remove it.
“To live among trees requires acceptance of certain realities,” he wrote. “It is not possible to determine that any tree is ‘safe.’ In fact, no tree is ‘safe,’ and all trees do eventually fall down. Trees are living organisms that move continually, change as they grow, and are affected by what happens to and around them.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.