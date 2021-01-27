[Sun Gazette Newspapers provides content to, but otherwise is unaffiliated with, InsideNoVa or Rappahannock Media LLC.]
Hikers, bikers and equestrians using the Gerry Connolly Cross County Trail near Gabrielson Gardens Park, 10857 Flowerstone St. in Oakton, will need to follow the marked detour around the worksite in coming weeks because of construction of the replacement bridge’s foundation, Fairfax County Park Authority officials announced Jan. 22.
The foundation work began on Jan. 18 and will last about four to five weeks. Temporary full closures of the area may be necessary during periods of heavy construction activity. Officials ask the public to heed closure signs and instructions from construction staff and follow the trail-detour route to avoid the construction area.
The Fairfax County Department of Public Works and Environmental Services in 2018 removed the original Gabrielson Gardens bridge following an inspection that identified significant safety concerns. The original bridge served the area for over 70 years and the community desired a replacement, officials said.
County officials asked the Fairfax County Park Authority to assist in designing and constructing a replacement bridge. Design work began in April 2019 and the county awarded Accubid Construction Services the construction contract in July 2020. Following a lengthy permitting process, the contractor now can begin work.
The replacement bridge will consist of a prefabricated steel pedestrian bridge fabricated by Wheeler Lumber LLC of Shakopee, Minn.
For more information, contact the Park Authority’s Trails Program Manager Tom McFarland at Thomas.McFarland@fairfaxcounty.gov or at (703) 324-8688.
