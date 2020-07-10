Vienna Town Council members on July 6 unanimously approved expenditures for a host of municipal needs, including:
• Debris Removal: The Council agreed to spend an additional $31,000 to have Broad Run Recycling LLC clean up construction and demolition debris from a stream-restoration project at Northside Park.
Town officials already had a contract with the Manassas-based company and during fiscal year 2020 ordered work worth $230,000, including $28,000 for street work, $5,000 for general maintenance, $129,200 for sanitation and $67,800 for water operations.
• Annual Audit: Council members approved a $47,000 contract with Robinson Farmer Cox Associates PLLC to financially audit the town government for the 2020 fiscal year, which ended June 30.
The Council in April 2015 approved a six-year contract with the firm and has the option of extending it three more years.
• Software Maintenance: The Town Council OK’d a $98,780 contract renewal with Tyler Technologies to maintain the company’s Tyler Munis financial-system software. Town officials in 2014 converted two legacy financial systems to the company’s software.
Expenses under the contract will include $55,770 for maintenance, $20,130 for disaster recovery, $14,120 for systems-management support, $2,700 for incident management and permits, and $6,060 for training.
• Vehicle Replacement: Council members agreed to have the town government obtain financing for the purchase of up to $431,800 worth of vehicles. The purchases will include just two vehicles: a 2-ton plow truck costing $158,792 and a trash truck costing $272,588.
Vienna officials typically budget about $800,000 per year for vehicle and equipment replacements. But because of plummeting town revenues in the wake of the public-health crisis, Finance Director Marion Serfass said she asked the Vienna Department of Public Works to try to extend the useful life of some of its vehicles.
• Information-Technology Infrastructure: The Town Council approved the expenditure of $47,138 in funds from the federal CARES Act to purchase infrastructure upgrades for the performance, security and speed of the town’s information-technology network.
The town will replace the network firewalls for the town government and police department and add intrusion, detection and prevention monitoring systems. The goal is to improve provision of services to the public during the pandemic, as well as improve the experiences of staff members who are working either at town facilities or from remote locations, officials said.
