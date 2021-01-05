Vienna Town Council members in 2021 hope to help businesses survive the pandemic, embark on some new sidewalk projects and keep providing sought-after services.
Council member Howard Springsteen hopes the Council maintains the town’s fiscal soundness in the new year.
“We’ve been very conservative over the past number of years and it’s paid off this past year with the virus,” he said. “We’re being very cautious in everything we do until things return to normal.”
Despite ongoing challenges, the town is maintaining services upon which residents depend, such as police, parks and recreation, public works and street repair, he said.
The town must be fiscally responsible because of pandemic-related revenue decreases, added Council member Steve Potter.
“The staff has done an excellent job in that area,” he said. “We are financially strong. Lots of changes have been made to accommodate the times.”
The Council should stay abreast of the economic downturn and businesses affected by it, especially in early 2021, said Council member Charles Anderson.
“We need to monitor their health and keep those businesses on life support, if nothing else,” he said.
Council member Ray Brill Jr. is encouraging residents to buy gift certificates from local stores, but not use them until next summer, to give those businesses a cash infusion now.
“If you wait for the government to give you money, you’ll get old fast,” he said. “This is very private-sector-oriented . . . We want Vienna residents to support Vienna businesses. They need our help.”
Sidewalk building also will be a top priority. The town has four more years to spend $7 million bequeathed to the town in 2019 by late Council member Maud Robinson, who required that the money be spent on sidewalks.
After running into push-back last year from some residents regarding sidewalks on their streets, officials have cast a wide net to see if people living on streets that qualify under Robinson’s bequest want walkways built there.
With gyms restricted and social options limited during the pandemic, residents have been walking more for exercise, thus highlighting the need to improve the town’s sidewalk network, said Mayor Linda Colbert.
Pandemic-related restrictions have made it harder to hold in-person meetings where town officials could communicate with residents about the sidewalk initiatives, Council member Ed Somers.
“The more [residents] understand the benefits, the more people will want sidewalks,” he said. “Sidewalks make our community more livable and safer for kids.”
Council member Nisha Patel said she hopes the town in 2021 will strengthen the Maple Avenue and Church Street business areas, make Vienna friendlier for pedestrians and bicyclists, provide outdoor musical instruments at the Town Green and encourage more people to vote.
“I hope we get a record-high voter turnout in the town election,” she said. “I would like to see it beat last year’s total, no matter who’s running.”
Brill vowed to continue working to reduce the Council’s meeting lengths and ensure members receive necessary information earlier, so they can be better prepared.
While Council members recently opted not to limit their comments on a subject from 10 minutes (the default under Robert’s Rules of Order) to two, most have begun making their remarks a bit more concise, he said.
Brill also hopes the town will hire fewer consultants, perform more work in-house and use the savings to support local businesses.
Hiring consultants “just seems to be in our DNA,” he said. “I can’t imagine a corporation, every time they encounter a tough situation, that they immediately go outside and hire a consultant . . . We’ve been doing it for years.”
Colbert was enthused about efforts to improve communication between the town government and Vienna residents. She has been doing online weekly videos and the town also will roll out an improved Website in 2021, she said.
Brill, Anderson and Somers joined the Council in July. While members have had fewer chances than usual to bond face-to-face, all interviewed said they were working well as a team.
“We are all kind of pulling in the same direction, which is good,” Springsteen said. “I haven’t seen the Council work so smoothly in years.”
“Being a member has brought surprises and experiences that weren’t expected,” Brill said. “When we take a long time to get to an issue and resolve it. I’m much more hands-on, wishing to move things along.”
Somers said he has enjoyed tackling interesting issues on the Council, and said his colleagues are not set in their ways of thinking.
“This group of Council members is very unpredictable, in my opinion,” he said. “Everyone’s really voting their heart, voting on what motivates them. People will surprise you. Usually I learn something from how they vote the way they do.”
Anderson described his first six months on the Council as “hectic, but enjoyable.”
“Every Council is different, in terms of makeup,” Anderson said. “You just don’t really know who your bedfellows are until you get in there with them. We’re all kind of seeing the world in our own way, but unlike with national politics, there’s a genuine desire to meet in the middle and get things done for the town.”
Potter concurred with that view.
“We have individuals who are not always of like mind, but listen to each other and come up with decisions that are in the best interests of the town,” he said.
[Sun Gazette Newspapers provides content to, but otherwise is unaffiliated with, InsideNoVa or Rappahannock Media LLC.]
