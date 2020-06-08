Like property owners everywhere, the Vienna town government has been deep-cleaning and sprucing up its facilities during the current public-health pandemic.
The Vienna Public Works Department last month issued an emergency purchase order to have Atlantic Duct Cleaning to clear out the air ducts at Vienna Town Hall, Vienna Police Headquarters, Northside Property Yard and a town-owned building at 440 Beulah Road, N.E.
The contractor performed the work during the final two weeks of May. The Vienna Town Council on June 1 unanimously approved the $39,954 expenditure, which will be financed with funds from the federal Coronavirus Aid, Relief, and Economic Security (CARES) Act.
The town undertook the initiative to protect the buildings’ users and prepare the facilities for eventual reopening to the public.
“Time was of the essence,” said Vienna Public Works Director Michael Gallagher.
The town’s community center is handling its maintenance separately from this contract, he said.
Mayor Laurie DiRocco was a fan of the newly cleaned air ducts at Town Hall.
“You can feel a difference [with] the flow of air in the building,” she said. “You can feel it upstairs. I think this is a good, regular expense that should be built into the facilities [budget] moving forward. I think it’s going to make a difference in the air flow, never mind the fact that it’s cleaning and making it healthier and safer for the employees.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.