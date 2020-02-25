The Vienna Town Council next month will decide whether to proceed with a design-and-construction agreement with Fairfax County to build a parking garage with additional public-parking spaces when the county redevelops the Patrick Henry Library site.
Vienna and county officials in 2019 commissioned Grimm & Parker Architects to perform a feasibility study for redeveloping the 1.43-acre site at 101 Maple Ave., E., with a new library and structured public parking.
The study, which the firm presented to the Town Council last August, presented two options that included 125 parking spaces for library users. A two-level design would have 84 public parking spaces, while a three-level design would feature 188 public spaces.
Current parking at the library is insufficient to meet future needs, said Allison Terzigni, a section manager with the Fairfax County Department of Public Works and Environmental Services’ Building Design and Construction Division. The county would build 90 parking spaces if Vienna opted out of the project, she said.
Under the draft design agreement, the town would have to pay $1 million or 35 percent of the project’s design costs, whichever was less. The town would have the option of terminating the agreement, but receive less of its design payment back the further along the project progressed.
If officials choose the two-level design, the town would be responsible for the lesser of either 25 percent of the construction cost or $4.5 million. If the three-level design wins out, the town’s share would be the lesser of 40 percent of the construction cost or $9 million.
The above estimated costs are related to the parking structure only and not for the library’s construction, Terzigni said.
If Vienna officials terminated the agreement during the construction phase, the county would refund any construction moneys the town had contributed.
The Town Council must approve the garage agreement by March 23 to give county officials time to finalize their plans by late spring and include the project in the county’s November 2020 bond package.
Town officials have included money for the project’s design phase in the town’s capital-improvement program (CIP) plan and will set aside additional funds for the garage’s construction in the 2022 CIP plan.
Officials tentatively anticipate construction on the project would begin in May 2023 and last two years.
