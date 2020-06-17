Presiding over her last Vienna Town Council meeting on June 15, departing Mayor Laurie DiRocco reflected on her 17 years of public service in the town and thanked her colleagues and supporters “for the privilege of serving.”
“I never could have imagined I would end my time as mayor during a worldwide health pandemic [and] economic crisis and during social unrest and protesting,” DiRocco said. “Each of these events could be considered once-in-a-lifetime events. These last few months, I really feel, have been surreal for all of us . . . in the town and the world.”
In spite of those hurdles, DiRocco said she had enjoyed her time as mayor and her involvement with the town. The town provides a welcoming atmosphere and has a focus on volunteerism, she said.
“Vienna is clearly in position to move forward prosperously and inclusively, despite our current challenges,” DiRocco said, adding, “I have had the privilege of working with passionate citizens and hardworking volunteers and some of the most creative and community-oriented small-business owners, all of which contribute so much to Vienna’s charm and hometown feel.”
The mayor praised her Council colleagues and the town’s “overall A-plus” staff, singling out Town Manager Mercury Payton, Town Clerk Melanie Clark and Town Attorney Steven Briglia for “their collaboration, their integrity and their sense of responsibility to the town.”
DiRocco, a former Vienna Planning Commission member, first was elected to the Council in 2009 and became mayor, first by appointment and then through election, following the death of M. Jane Seeman.
The mayor congratulated the winners of the May 19 election, including Mayor-elect (and current Council member) Linda Colbert and new Council members Ed Somers, Charles Anderson and Ray Brill Jr.
“I feel confident they will safely and thoughtfully manage our community through this health crisis, economic crisis and social change, and work with citizens in a positive and productive way to move Vienna forward,” she said.
Colbert returned the compliment, saying she was confident DiRocco would be remembered as one of Vienna’s great mayors and did many things to leave a positive and lasting mark on the community.
“Laurie led our town in her own eloquent, honest, thoughtful and kind style,” Colbert said. “Her financial savvy led the town to triple-A bond ratings, and we can thank her for keeping our town in good financial shape.”
DiRocco said she eagerly anticipated undertaking new adventures and being able to spend more time with family and friends. The mayor said she and her husband will continue to reside in the town, and suggested she might occasionally show up at public meetings to offer her perspectives as a resident.
The mayor also thanked departing Council member Pasha Majdi for his six years of service on the Council and two years working on the Town/Business Liaison Committee.
“Councilman Majdi has brought forth different, innovative ideas . . . and he always brings his holiday spirit to the annual Halloween Parade, by dressing up with his family,” she said.
In addition, DiRocco thanked outgoing Council member Douglas Noble for his four-year tenure on the Council, two years of service on the Planning Commission and his chairing of the Maple Avenue Vision Steering Committee. That last assignment “was a thankless job, but brought forth some quality ideas in terms of walkability, the environment, architectural features and outdoor seating.”
Noble brought to the Council his expertise in transportation and traffic engineering and approached community issues in a collaborative and detailed way, she said.
DiRocco presented commemorative plaques, both in-person and over video-conferencing, to Majdi and Noble for their service. Majdi did not offer any final words from the dais, but put out a brief statement after the meeting.
“I want to thank the people of Vienna for electing me,” Majdi’s statement read. “It has been an honor to serve my hometown.”
