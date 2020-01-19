While the Freeman Store and Museum, operated by Historic Vienna Inc., is on hiatus in January and February, appointments can be made to tour the facility by calling (703) 938-5187.
In addition, donations of used books can be made by leaving books on the front porch or calling (703) 938-5187 to make an appointment for drop-off.
The museum’s Used Book Cellar is seeking volunteers, especially those interested in listing books on Amazon. For information, call (703) 938-5187.
The new year at the museum will open March 8 with a reception celebrating the opening of an exhibition focused on the 1960s.
