Fairfax supervisors waive fees for stormwater-detention pond

Fairfax County supervisors on July 28 agreed to waive fees associated with the upcoming construction of a Virginia Department of Transportation (VDOT) stormwater-detention pond on the Jill’s House Inc. property in the Vienna area just north of Tysons.
The pond is one of several the transportation agency plans to build as part of its ongoing Route 7 Corridor Improvements Project.
VDOT originally planned to construct the pond entirely on open space owned by the Wolf Trap Woods Homes Association, but this adversely would have affected an environmentally sensitive area with mature trees, said Supervisor John Foust (D-Dranesville), who moved for the fee waivers during the “board matters” part of the meeting.
Officials at Jill’s House, which provides short-term, overnight respite care to families raising children with intellectual disabilities, offered to have much of the pond built on the facility’s grounds. VDOT officials concurred with the proposal and incorporated the pond’s new location into the road project’s design plans, Foust said.
But the new arrangement will require changes to the proffered easements and development plans under which Jill’s House operates, and entail payment of zoning fees. Because such fees would not apply if VDOT filed the applications, supervisors waived the fees for Jill’s House and directed county staff to expedite their processing..
“I believe that the unique circumstance of Jill’s House filing these zoning cases to accommodate the VDOT Route 7 Corridor Improvements Project, along with the benefits to the county provided by the project, demonstrate that there is good cause for the board to waive filing fees,” Foust said.
According to VDOT officials, this stormwater-management pond (designated “No. 50”) will be located along eastbound Route 7 between Wolftrap Run Road and Jill’s House at 9011 Leesburg Pike, west of McLean Bible Church.
The pond will measure 265 by 90 feet and collect runoff from 5.63 acres of area. During a 10-year storm, the pond will be able to accept 24.19 cubic feet of water per second, then will detain and release the water at up to 0.15 cubic feet per second, officials said.
The pond will cost about $375,000, and VDOT plans to begin constructing it this fall, pending acquisition of necessary right-of-way and easements. VDOT will use the pond as a sediment basin during construction of the roadway project and convert it into a stormwater management pond when that work is completed in July 2024.
***
