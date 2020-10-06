The Vienna town government’s newsletter turns 60 years old this month, and a look at its first edition serves as a reminder how far the publication has come in six decades – and how much remains the same in the town.
The newsletter, which began as a quarterly publication, was just four pages long and was headlined “NEWS” in letters that (it’s hard to tell) either were hand-drawn with a ruler or assembled with cut-up sections of graphic tape.
“Other issues will follow,” read the opening item, headlined merely “NEWSLETTER.” “It is dedicated to the mission of briefly informing all citizens of the principal events transpiring in the conduct of their town government during the preceding quarter.”
The item also states the newsletter was prepared and distributed entirely by town employees after many hours of work, which is done “cheerfully and enthusiastically.”
Town happenings covered in the newsletter included a possible property acquisition just outside the town to use for water storage, plus the amount of water purchased and used.
Other topics included sewage bills, traffic lights, Christmas lights, Maple Avenue sidewalk repair, a proposed interchange at Interstate 66 and Nutley Street (then known as Nutley Road), street lights, Saturday traffic, Town Council support for a county library in Vienna, employee retirement benefits, the August 1960 dedication of Meadow Lane Park, the recent demolition of the old Town Hall and a potential rezoning for apartments and a shopping center at Park Street and Cedar Lane, S.E.
The newsletter also mentions a recent public hearing on the establishment of a Controlled Light Industrial Park Zone within the town, acquisition of a fifth sewage-treatment unit at what eventually would become Southside Park and the October 1960 appointment of James Pruitt, a 25-year D.C. Metropolitan Police veteran, as chief of police and town sergeant.
The Vienna Town Council at the time consisted of Mayor Guy Wilson and members Gerald Cowden, Thomas Chittenden, John Ford, Alvin Norcross, Henry Pellegrino and L. Dean Wallace. The Town Manager was retired U.S. Marine Corps Maj. Gen. L.B. Cresswell.
By contrast, the October 2020 issue of the Vienna Voice newsletter is 12 pages long, has color photos and graphics, lists upcoming events and milestone anniversaries for businesses, summarizes recent Town Council actions and has a column written by Council member Steve Potter.
Articles in the most recent newsletter cover the town’s recent purchase of the Faith Baptist Church property at 301 Center St., S.; suggested Halloween activities in a COVID environment; tips on how to a healthy tree canopy; and books written by two local authors.
[Sun Gazette Newspapers provides content to, but otherwise is unaffiliated with, InsideNoVa or Rappahannock Media LLC.]
